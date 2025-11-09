New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to the people of Uttarakhand on the 25th anniversary of the state's formation, lauding its development in multiple sectors and the growing prominence of tourism.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "On the 25th anniversary of the establishment of Uttarakhand, I extend my heartfelt best wishes to all my brothers and sisters of the state. Nestled in the lap of nature, our divine land is today gaining a new pace of progress in every field, along with tourism. On this special occasion of the state, I pray for the happiness and prosperity, good fortune, and excellent health of the humble, hardworking, and divine-like people here."

Uttarakhand, carved out of Uttar Pradesh on November 9, 2000, has since emerged as a significant hub for tourism, education, and industrial development, while maintaining its rich cultural heritage and natural beauty.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dehradun and participate in a programme marking the Silver Jubilee Celebration of the formation of Uttarakhand today (November 9) at around 12:30 PM, a release from the Prime Minister's Office stated.

The Prime Minister will also launch a commemorative postal stamp to mark the occasion and address the gathering.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various development projects worth over Rs 8140 crores. This includes the inauguration of projects worth over Rs 930 crore and the laying of foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 7,210 crore.

These projects cater to several key sectors, including drinking water, irrigation, technical education, energy, urban development, sports, and skill development.

The Prime Minister will also release a support amount of Rs 62 crores to more than 28,000 farmers directly into their bank accounts under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana.

The projects that the Prime Minister will inaugurate include Dehradun water supply coverage for 23 zones under the AMRUT scheme, an electrical substation in Pithoragarh district, solar power plants in government buildings, and an AstroTurf Hockey Ground at Haldwani Stadium in Nainital, among others.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of two key hydro-sector related projects - the Song Dam Drinking Water Project, which will supply 150 MLD (million litres per day) drinking water to Dehradun, and the Jamarani Dam Multipurpose Project in Nainital, which will provide drinking water, support irrigation and electricity generation.

Other projects whose foundation stone will be laid include electrical substations, the establishment of Women's Sports College in Champawat, and a state-of-the-art dairy plant in Nainital, among others. (ANI)

