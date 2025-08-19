New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, the NDA's candidate for the Vice Presidential election, during the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several Union Ministers and MPs reached the Parliament Library building for the meeting and to felicitate Radhakrishnan.

Radhakrishnan was welcomed at the venue by Union Minister Piyush Goyal and other senior leaders. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President JP Nadda, Union Ministers Jitendra Singh, Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Ram Meghwal, L Murugan, and BJP MPs Sambit Patra and Subhash Barala also attended the meeting.

On Monday, the NDA leaders had held an introductory meeting with floor leaders. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed confidence that political parties would support Radhakrishnan.

"Today NDA Vice-Presidential candidate C.P. Radhakrishnan arrived in Delhi and we had an introductory meeting with NDA floor leaders... We feel very proud that a person like C.P. Radhakrishnan has been named as the NDA Vice-Presidential candidate. All the leaders of the NDA alliance thanked PM Modi... We are hopeful that all the parties will extend support to him," Rijiju told reporters.

Radhakrishnan will file his nomination papers on August 20 at 11 am, with about 160 members, including 20 proposers and 20 supporters, expected to be present. The election for the Vice President post will be held on September 9.

A meeting of NDA floor leaders was held at Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's residence, where Radhakrishnan was formally announced as the candidate. Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said the decision was unanimous, with all leaders pledging their support.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will act as Radhakrishnan's campaign manager, while Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will serve as his election agent.

Radhakrishnan has previously served as a Member of Parliament and as Governor of Jharkhand and Telangana. Prime Minister Modi praised his "dedication, humility, and intellect", noting his long-standing grassroots work in Tamil Nadu.

The NDA is aiming for an unopposed election, with BJP President JP Nadda reaching out to opposition leaders to seek their support. The move to nominate Radhakrishnan is also seen as significant in the run-up to the Tamil Nadu elections.

The election of the Vice President is governed by Articles 64 to 68 of the Constitution. As per Article 66(1), the election is conducted by proportional representation through the single transferable vote system, and voting takes place by secret ballot. (ANI)

