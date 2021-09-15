New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted engineers on Engineers Day, saying no words are enough to thank them for their pivotal role in making our planet better and technologically advanced.

Engineers Day is observed on September 15 to mark the birth anniversary of M Visvesvaraya, a civil engineer and Diwan of Mysore known for his pioneering works.

Modi tweeted, "Greetings on #EngineersDay to all hardworking engineers. No words are enough to thank them for their pivotal role in making our planet better and technologically advanced. I pay homage to the remarkable Shri M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary and recall his accomplishments."

