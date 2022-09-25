New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people of Telangana on the occasion of 'Bathukamma', and wished that may the festival deepen the connect with nature and interest in flowers.

Bathukamma is a flower festival celebrated predominantly in Telangana.

"Greetings to everyone, particularly the Nari Shakti of Telangana on the auspicious occasion of Bathukamma. May this festival deepen our connect with nature and deepen interest in flowers," Modi tweeted.

In another tweet, the prime minister greeted people on the occasion of 'Mahalaya'.

"On Mahalaya, we pray to Maa Durga and seek her divine blessings for our people. May everyone be happy and healthy. May there be prosperity and brotherhood all around. Shubho Mahalaya!" he said.

