New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted Bengalis on the beginning of their traditional new year.

He also tweeted a campaign video of the BJP, which is locked in a keen contest with the ruling TMC in the West Bengal assembly elections, saying, "A New Year and a resolve for new beginnings and progress for the great land of West Bengal!"

"Greetings on Poyla Boishakh. Shubho Nabo Barsho!" Modi said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)