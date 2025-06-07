New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha today, and called for the occasion to "inspire harmony and strengthen the fabric of peace in our society."

"Best wishes on Eid ul-Adha. May this occasion inspire harmony and strengthen the fabric of peace in our society. Wishing everyone good health and prosperity," his post on X read.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also wished people on the occasion, posting his greetings in Urdu, he said, "Happy Eid al-Adha! Heartfelt congratulations to all Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of Eid al-Adha."

Earlier today, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also wished people, calling on them to unite and foster a stronger bond to work towards a peaceful, harmonious, and just society.

"Eid al-Adha celebrates the noble values of selfless sacrifice, trust, and forgiveness. As we celebrate this joyous occasion, may we all unite to foster stronger fraternity and work towards a peaceful, harmonious, and just society. Eid Mubarak!" Kharge's post said.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wished everyone happiness and a spirit of brotherhood, "Eid al-Adha Mubarak to all! On this joyous occasion, may love, peace, and prosperity fill every home. Wishing everyone happiness, blessings, and a spirit of brotherhood."

As people across the country celebrate Eid, multiple dargahs and mosques were filled with people offering prayers early in the morning. In Mumbai, people offered Namaz at the Jama Masjid Mahim Dargah, while in Delhi, at the first light of dawn, people turned to the Jama masjid to offer their prayers.

The air echoed with chants of "Eid Mubarak," as families, young and old, embraced and celebrated the spirit of sacrifice and compassion that the festival symbolises.

Eid al-Adha is called Id-ul-Adha in Arabic and Bakr-Id in the Indian subcontinent, because of the tradition of sacrificing a goat or 'bakri'. It is a festival that is celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety in India. (ANI)

