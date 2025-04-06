New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Ram Navami on Sunday and wished that Lord Ram's blessings always remain "upon us and guide us in all our endeavours".

The prime minister will be in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram later in the day and offer prayers at the Ramanathaswamy temple.

"Ram Navami greetings to everyone! May the blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram always remain upon us and guide us in all our endeavours," Modi said in a post on X.

"Looking forward to being in Rameswaram later today!" he added.

In Rameswaram, Modi will around 12 noon inaugurate the new Pamban Rail Bridge - India's first vertical lift sea bridge -- and flag off a train and a ship from the road bridge and witness the operation of the bridge.

Thereafter at around 12:45 PM, he will perform a darshan and puja at the Ramanathaswamy temple at Rameswaram.

At around 1:30 PM in Rameswaram, he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various rail and road projects worth over Rs 8,300 crore in Tamil Nadu. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

