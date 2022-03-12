Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Gandhinagar is becoming a 'vibrant place ' for education, stressing that the city is incubating 'one of its kind' varsities.

Delivering the convocation address at the Rashtriya Raksha University, Pm Modi said: "Today, Gandhinagar is becoming a vibrant place for education. There are many universities, includng two, which are the first of its kind in the whole world. Forensic Science University is nowhere in the whole world."

PM Modi also stated that Gandhinagar is the only city in the world with a Children's University.

Speaking about the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi said, "We have seen many policemen during the Covid-19 pandemic helping the needy by arranging food and medicines during the lockdown. People saw the humane face of the police."

After holding a roadshow in Gandhinagar, the Prime Minister dedicated the building of Rashtriya Raksha University to the nation.

Union Minister Amit Shah along with Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel were also present at the varsity.

PM Modi is also slated to declare open the 11th Khel Mahakumbh and deliver an address on the occasion, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

PM Modi's visit to the poll-bound state on Friday began with a mega roadshow from the airport to the BJP office, Kamalam, followed by a meeting with the party leaders in Ahmedabad. Gujarat is slated to go to the polls later this year.

Further, the Prime Minister addressed a Maha-Panchayat Sammelan at GMDC Ground in Ahmedabad and then met his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gandhinagar yesterday. He also chaired a meeting of the Shree Somnath Trust to discuss the ongoing infrastructure up-gradation works.

The PM's visit comes in the wake of the victory of the BJP in four out of the five states in which Assembly elections were held. The party retained power in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

The BJP and its allies won 255 seats out of 403 Assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, while the party won 47 seats out of 70 seats in Uttarakhand. In Goa, the BJP won 20 seats out of 40 and the party won 31 out of 60 seats in Manipur. In Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party swept to victory with 92 out of the 117 Assembly seats. (ANI)

