New Delhi, March 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Konkan Railway for completing 100 per cent electrification and termed the achievement a new benchmark of sustainable development.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister said, "Congratulations to the entire Konkan Railway Team for the remarkable success of 'Mission 100 per cent Electrification' and setting new benchmarks of sustainable development."

Congratulations to the entire @KonkanRailway Team for the remarkable success of ‘Mission 100% Electrification’ and setting new benchmarks of sustainable development. https://t.co/NB0DAZIVNz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 30, 2022

According to Konkan Railway, Indian Railways is on a mission mode to electrify its entire Broad Gauge network to provide environment friendly, green and clean mode of transport to its people under the 'Mission 100 per cent Electrification - moving towards net Zero Carbon Emission' plan.

The foundation stone for the electrification of the entire 741 km route work was laid in November 2015. The total cost of the project is Rs 1,287 crore. The CRS inspection of the entire Konkan Railway route has been successfully conducted in six phases starting from March 2020. CRS inspection of the last section between Ratnagiri and Thivim was carried out on March 24, 2022 and authorisation was obtained on March 28.

The train operations with electric traction will be implemented on the newly electrified KR route in a phased manner.

