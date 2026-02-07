Washington DC [US], February 7 (ANI): Actress Elizabeth Debicki has teased the return of Brad Pitt's Oscar-winning character Cliff Booth in the upcoming sequel to 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', calling the project "such a dream to make," according to People.

Debicki spoke to People magazine on the sidelines of the Sundance Film Festival, where she attended the premiere of her film Wicker.

"I just wrapped on David Fincher's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel, which was just such a dream to make," Debicki said.

"I absolutely loved it," the 35-year-old actress added, referring to the sequel titled 'The Adventures of Cliff Booth'.

The film serves as a follow-up to Quentin Tarantino's 2019 hit Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with Brad Pitt, 62, reprising his role as stuntman Cliff Booth, a performance that earned him the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. The sequel is directed by David Fincher, 63, with Tarantino returning as the screenwriter, according to People.

"We shot it for nearly six months in L.A., and I just adored, adored working with David, just love him to pieces," Debicki said.

She also praised her co-star, adding, "And I loved working with Brad. In his absolutely iconic role, yeah, it was a joy... I was very, very happy on that job."

Alongside Pitt and Debicki, The Adventures of Cliff Booth also stars Scott Caan, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Carla Gugino. Netflix is expected to release the film later in 2026.

Debicki currently stars in Wicker, directed by Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson, alongside Olivia Colman, Alexander Skarsgard and Peter Dinklage. She was recently seen opposite Colman and Tom Hiddleston in the second season of the spy thriller The Night Manager.

Reflecting on her career and aspirations, Debicki said, "Just more work. I'm an actor, you know?" as quoted by People.

"There's not a lot of things you can control in life," she added. "You can be particular about the people you gather around you, which is very important, and how honest and kind they are."

Meanwhile, Pitt also has The Riders in development, in which he is set to star and serve as a producer, according to People. (ANI)

