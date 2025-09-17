Haveri (Karnataka) [India], September 17 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the future of the country lies in the health and education of mothers and children, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has placed a huge emphasis on health.

Speaking after inaugurating the "Swastha Naari - Sashakta Parivaar" campaign, organised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, in association with Haveri Institute of Medical Sciences and District Hospital, Haveri, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, Bommai said that in the world, only India is achieving about 6.5 to 7 percent growth and this progress is not only due to PM Modi's hard work but also the collective effort of India's citizens.

"Leading such a huge nation of 1.4 billion people is possible only when everyone steps forward with confidence. But they still face many challenges. In spite of this, about 250 million people have been lifted above the poverty line. The Prime Minister dreams that they should never fall below it again," he said.

The BJP MP stated that over the past ten years, PM Modi has launched numerous programs for the poor, including housing, drinking water, LPG gas, and more.

"As a result, their economic condition has improved and should improve further. Both the Central and State Governments are working with the vision of building a self-reliant nation. People's hard-earned money must be valued and used only for their benefit, especially for the development of the poor and downtrodden. Earlier, funds were misused but now, through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), money directly reaches the beneficiaries' accounts," Bommai said.

"From PM Kisan Samman to state guarantee schemes, all benefits go straight to accounts. This has been possible because of the digital revolution, thanks to the Prime Minister's farsightedness," he added.

The former CM said India has advanced greatly, and around 45 per cent of people globally use digital transactions; even a vegetable vendor here accepts digital payments. "This is a huge revolution. India is now witnessing the third revolution through Artificial Intelligence, which is bringing major changes in their daily lives, agriculture, and industries," he said.

Bommai said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has placed enormous emphasis on health. For the first time since independence, under Ayushman Bharat, the government has provided health insurance to 1.3 billion people.

"Now, more diseases are being included and the scheme further strengthened. This has achieved two things - the poor are getting medical treatment, and government hospitals are also earning revenue," he said.

Wishing Prime Minister Modi on his birthday, Bommai said, "May God bless him with long life and good health so he can continue serving the nation with strength and lead it toward his dream of a developed India. He is a leader who makes the impossible possible, and together they must all wish him well." (ANI)

