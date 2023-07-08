Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 8 (ANI): Reacting to the accusations made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Congress has deprived tribal and others of their rights, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel stated that his government has worked for the upliftment of everyone be it poor, farmers and women.

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of speaking only lies during his programme in Raipur, Baghel said, "Raman Singh-led government in the state was for 15 years but the report released by RBI in 2018 showed Chhattisgarh as the most poverty-hit state, most malnourished, having maximum women suffering from anaemia. We are working to dispose of these problems."

PM Modi has only served lies in Chhattisgarh, said the CM, adding that the PM had promised to give Rs 15 lakh to every citizen and provide employment to 2 crore people but the promises were not fulfilled.

"PM Modi had served lies in the land of Mata Kaushalya", said Baghel.

He said this while staging a protest against the Gujarat High Court verdict in the defamation case against Rahul Gandhi in Raipur.

Responding to PM Modi's comment that Congress had taken Gangajal in hand and vowed to fulfil promises, including liquor ban in the state if voted to power, Baghel said it is a lie spread by the BJP.

"BJP also printed and circulated bogus letterhead stating that the government will not procure paddy at Rs 2500 and also not waive off the loan of farmers," he alleged.

"BJP propagated lies related to paddy procurement as well as loan waiver to farmers at the time of elections following which Congress leaders clarified that the party's stand on both the issues by keeping Gangajal on their hands. This move was falsely projected by BJP claiming that Congress had promised liquor ban in the state by keeping Gangajal," stated CM Baghel, adding that PM Modi also lied on this issue.

Commenting on the statement of PM Modi that Congress (Panja) comes as an obstacle between people and development, CM Baghel said that Congress empowers people. "During Raman Singh's regime, acreage of farming shrunk and farmers were committing suicide while on the contrary of the previous rule, the number of farmers, acreage, production and procurement marked significant increase. Raman Singh was only looting," he alleged.

They are selling the entire country to two persons, alleged CM Baghel and attacked the government at the centre over an alleged scam linked to Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and Mehul Choksi.

The entire nation is witnessing the conspiracy hatched by them against Rahul Gandhi and the Gandhi family, he said. (ANI)

