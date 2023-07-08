Thiruvananthapuram, July 8: A 55-year old man has been trapped in a well near Vizhinjam here on Saturday after soil fell on him while he was fixing rings inside it, police said. Police said they received the information about the incident at around 9.30 AM. Lucknow Students Stuck in Lift Video: 12 Children Get Trapped in Elevator of Coaching Centre in Hazratganj, Rescued by Fire Department Personnel.

Maharajan, a Tamil Nadu native, who has been residing in the district for the past many years, was fixing rings inside the well at Mukkola when the soil above him slipped and fell on him, police said. UK Shocker: Lancaster Man Gets Trapped Inside Cave at Kong Adventure in Keswick, Sucumbs To 'Crush Injuries' Days Later; Investigation Underway.

Rescue Operation Underway:

#WATCH | Kerala | Operation underway to rescue a 55-year-old man, Maharajan who is trapped inside a well near Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram district. He was engaged in fixing rings inside the well and got trapped when the lower part of the rings broke and soil fell on him. pic.twitter.com/Bqs5DILWMC — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2023

Vizhinjam police, Fire force personnel and local people are currently engaged in removing the soil from the almost 100-feet-deep well in an effort to rescue him. "It's a deep well. He was engaged in work when the soil fell on him," police said.