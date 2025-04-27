Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi proudly highlighted Ahmedabad Science City, the pride of Gujarat, during the 121st episode of his popular radio program Mann Ki Baat. Commending the growing enthusiasm of the country's youth towards science, technology, and innovation, he noted that this trend signals a bright future for India, according to a release from the Gujarat Chief Minister's office.

He also spoke about the positive impact of science centres established in regions like Dantewada in Chhattisgarh, and, in the same context, made a special mention of Gujarat Science City in Ahmedabad.

The Prime Minister stated, "Earlier, I inaugurated the Science Gallery at Gujarat Science City. These galleries showcase the capabilities of modern science and the immense contributions science can make for us. I have been informed that children are very excited about these galleries. This growing attraction towards science and innovation will certainly take India to new heights." These words from the Prime Minister are a stamp of success for Science City and its role in nation-building.

"The establishment of Ahmedabad Science City reflects the government's farsighted vision. Under the leadership of the Science and Technology Department of the Government of Gujarat, and with the goal of fostering a scientific temper in society, particularly by connecting the younger generation to the fascinating world of science and technology, the Gujarat Council of Science City (GCSC) was founded on August 10, 1999," the release read.

In just two years, the first phase of Science City was inaugurated during 2001-02. A major milestone of this phase was the launch of India's first IMAX 3D Theater, offering visitors an unparalleled immersive experience of the world of science and nature. Alongside, interactive attractions like the Hall of Science and the Hall of Space, the Energy Education Park promoting awareness of energy sources and conservation, the Life Science Park simplifying the complexities of biology and the environment, and Planet Earth (currently under renovation to offer an enhanced experience, which earlier featured a 4D theater) were introduced.

"Facilities such as an amphitheatre for cultural and educational programs and an engaging Musical Fountain were also gradually added. These initial offerings quickly established Science City as a hub of attraction, not only for Gujarat but for science enthusiasts across the country," the release read.

To align with global science centres and provide visitors with state-of-the-art experiences, the second phase of Science City's development was launched. On July 16, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the new attractions, marking a golden milestone in Science City's journey of growth and innovation.

"This second phase features India's largest public aquatic gallery, equipped with cutting-edge technology and offering a breathtaking glimpse into the diverse and magnificent marine world. Alongside it, the Robotics Gallery, showcasing 79 different types of robots and illustrating their history, current applications, and future technologies, inspires young minds to pursue careers in automation and artificial intelligence," the release read.

Additionally, the expansive 8-acre Nature Park highlights the importance of biodiversity and environmental conservation through indigenous flora, a butterfly garden, and various ecosystem models. These new additions have firmly positioned Science City as a premier scientific and educational tourism destination.

"Looking ahead, construction is progressing rapidly on three major galleries: the Astronomy and Space Science Gallery, which will unveil the mysteries of the cosmos; the Human and Biological Science Gallery, offering deep insights into the human body and biological sciences; and the Unleashing the Digital Future Gallery, showcasing the transformative power of digital technology," the release read.

The success of Science City is reflected not only in its physical attractions but also in its educational and social impact. The 2024 figures bear testimony to this, where over 12 lakhs curious visitors, including more than 2 lakhs school and college students, visited Science City.

"During this one year, over 120 different programs, seminars, workshops, and competitions were successfully organised to promote science awareness and encourage STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) education," the release read.

Collaboration with educational institutions and industries forms an integral part of Science City's operations. In partnership with leading organisations like IIT Gandhinagar and Micron, more than 90 STEM workshops were conducted, providing over 7,000 students from 125 schools and more than 370 teachers with training and hands-on experience in subjects such as robotics, coding, 3D printing, and astronomy. Additionally, national organisations such as the Department of Atomic Energy, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited are making invaluable contributions to the development of galleries and the advancement of educational programs.

"PM's mention of Ahmedabad Science City on a national platform like Mann Ki Baat is a matter of pride and encouragement, not just for Gujarat, but for all those involved in science education and communication across the country. It stands as a testament to the fact that Science City, by fulfilling its foundational objectives, has successfully ignited scientific awareness among India's youth and inspired them to become the innovators of tomorrow. This recognition will inspire the entire Science City team to continue their work with even greater passion and dedication, further fueling the flame of scientific curiosity," the release read. (ANI)

