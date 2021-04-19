New Delhi, April 19: As the country is witnessing a spike in the COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a virtual meeting with the top pharma companies in the country regarding the situation of the pandemic here.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister had interacted with leading doctors from across the country through video conference for the same issue. In the COVID-19 review meeting on April 17, PM Modi had stressed that there is no substitute for testing, tracking and treatment. COVID-19 Vaccination in India: All Above 18 Years of Age Eligible To Get Vaccine Jab in Phase 3 Vaccination Drive To Begin From May 1.

He also asked the officials to make efforts to utilise the entire national capacity, in the public as well as the private sector, to ramp up vaccine production.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 situation in India continues to deteriorate, as the country yet again reported the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases with over 2.73 lakh fresh infections and 1,619 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Ministry, there are currently 19,29,329 active cases in the country as of Monday. The death toll reached 1,78,769. In the last 24 hours, as many as 1,44,178 people recovered from the virus.

