Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday for a two-day visit to Gujarat. The Prime Minister was warmly received and took part in a roadshow in the city.

During the visit, PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate, lay foundation stones, and dedicate multiple development projects valued at Rs 5,400 crore at Khodaldham Ground today. He will also address a public gathering.

Earlier, according to a release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) dated August 24, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the localised production of hybrid battery electrodes and flag off battery electric vehicle exports to 100 countries at Hansalpur, Ahmedabad. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

In line with his commitment to world-class infrastructure and connectivity, the Prime Minister will dedicate multiple railway projects worth over Rs 1,400 crore to the nation. This includes doubling of the 65 km Mahesana-Palanpur Rail Line, worth over Rs 530 crore, and gauge conversion of the 37 km Kalol-Kadi-Katosan Road Rail Line and 40 km Bechraji-Ranuj Rail Line, worth over Rs 860 crore.

With the addition of broad-gauge capacity, these projects will ensure smoother, safer, and more seamless connectivity in the region. This will significantly ease travel for daily commuters, tourists, and businesses while promoting regional economic integration.

Further, flagging off the passenger train between Katosan Road and Sabarmati will provide improved access to religious destinations and stimulate economic activity at the grassroots level. The car-loaded freight train service from Bechraji will enhance connectivity to the state's industrial hubs, strengthening the logistics network and generating employment opportunities.

Furthering his vision to improve connectivity, enhance commuter safety, and accelerate regional development, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the widening of the Viramgam-Khudad-Rampura road. He will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of six-lane vehicle underpasses on the Ahmedabad-Mehsana-Palanpur road; a railway overbridge on the Ahmedabad-Viramgam road, among others. Collectively, these initiatives will boost industrial growth, improve transport efficiency, and create economic opportunities in the region.

In a significant boost to the power sector in the state, the Prime Minister will inaugurate power distribution projects in Ahmedabad, Mehsana and Gandhinagar under Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited (UGVCL), aimed at reducing losses, modernising the network and strengthening infrastructure under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme. The projects, worth over Rs 1000 crore, will reduce power breakdowns and outages during adverse weather, improve public safety, transformer protection and reliability of the electricity supply network.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Development of Slums situated at Sector-3 of Ramapir No Tekro under the In Situ Slum Rehabilitation Component of PMAY (U). He will also lay the foundation stone for major road widening projects being implemented on the Sardar Patel Ring Road around Ahmedabad to ease traffic flow and improve connectivity. He will lay the foundation stone of key urban infrastructure projects to strengthen water and sewerage management systems.

Strengthening administrative efficiency and public service delivery, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of key infrastructure projects in Gujarat. It will include the construction of a new Stamps and Registration Building in Ahmedabad West, aimed at improving citizen-centric services, and the establishment of a State-Level Data Storage Centre at Gandhinagar, designed to enhance secure data management and digital governance capabilities across Gujarat.

On 26th August, the Prime Minister will inaugurate two historic milestones at the Suzuki Motor plant in Hansalpur, Ahmedabad. Together, these landmark initiatives underscore India's emergence as a global hub for green mobility while advancing the Prime Minister's commitment to Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

In a major example of the success of Make in India, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and flag off the "e VITARA", Suzuki's first global strategic Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV). The Made-in-India BEVs will be exported to more than one hundred countries, including advanced markets such as Europe and Japan. With this milestone, India will now serve as Suzuki's global manufacturing hub for electric vehicles. (ANI)

