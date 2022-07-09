New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth over Rs 16,000 crore in Deoghar, a famous pilgrimage site in Jharkhand, and address the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Legislative Assembly in Patna on July 12.

After launching the development projects, he will pay obeisance at the Lord Shiva temple in Deoghar, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, the PMO said.

The new projects in Jharkhand are a step towards boosting infrastructure development, enhancing connectivity and giving an impetus to ease of living in the region. They will help significantly in socio-economic prosperity in the region, it said.

As a key step towards providing direct connectivity to Baba Baidyanath Dham (the Shiva temple), which is an important religious destination for devotees from all over the country, Modi will inaugurate an airport at Deoghar, constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs 400 crore.

The terminal building of the airport is equipped to handle over five lakh passengers annually.

The prime minister will dedicate to the nation the In-Patient Department (IPD) and operation theatre services at AIIMS, Deoghar. This is in accordance with his vision to develop excellent healthcare facilities in all parts of the country, the PMO said.

It added that his goal to develop world-class infrastructure at places of religious importance across the country and improve facilities for tourists will get a further boost as the components of project 'Development of Baidyanath Dham, Deoghar' sanctioned by the Ministry of Tourism will also be inaugurated.

The projects include the development of two large pilgrimage congregation halls with a capacity of 2,000 pilgrims each; Jalsar lake front development; Shivganga Pond development among others. The new amenities will further enrich the tourism experience for lakhs of devotees who visit Baba Baidyanath Dham, it said.

Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple road projects worth over Rs 10,000 crore and various energy infrastructure projects of around Rs 3,000 crore for the region. He will also launch several rail projects.

In Patna, Modi will address the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and inaugurate the Shatabdi Smriti Stambh which has been built to commemorate 100 years.

He will also lay the foundation stone of the 'Vidhan Sabha museum.

Different galleries in the museum will demonstrate the history of democracy in Bihar and the evolution of the current civic structure, the PMO said.

