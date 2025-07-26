Tuticorin, Jul 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated, laid foundation stones and dedicated projects worth Rs Rs 4,900 crore in Tamil Nadu.

The projects are related to airport, highways, railways, port and power in Tamil Nadu. The inaugurated projects include new state-of-the-art terminal building with a built up area of 17,000 square meters.

Also Read | Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar's Widow Escapes Gaza Using Fake Passport; Remarried, Now Living in Turkey: Report.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu, presented a memento, a replica of the iconic Valluvar Kottam in Chennai, to the prime minister on the occasion. Social Welfare Minister P Geetha Jeevan, Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi and top officials took part.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)