Khajuraho, December 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh. PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the Ken-Betwa River linking national project, the country's first interlinking of rivers project under a national perspective plan. This project aims to provide irrigation facilities to various districts in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh benefitting lakhs of farmer families.

In his address on the occasion, PM Modi said, "In one year of (chief minister) Mohan Yadav's government, development has gained a new momentum. Today also, development projects worth thousands of rupees have been started here. The Ken-Betwa link project has also been approved. I congratulate the people of MP for these projects." PM Narendra Modi Holds Roadshow in Khajuraho, Will Lay Foundation of Multiple Development Projects in Madhya Pradesh on Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 100th Birth Anniversary (Watch Video).

The Prime Minister also released a commemorative stamp and coin marking the 100th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He laid the foundation stone of 1153 Atal Gram Sushasan buildings. These buildings will play an important role in the practical conduct of work and responsibilities of Gram Panchayats leading to good governance at the local level. Atal Bihari Vajpayee 100th Birth Anniversary: PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate, Lay Foundation of Multiple Development Projects in Madhya Pradesh’s Khajuraho on December 25, Check Details.

PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Ken-Betwa River Linking Project

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | PM Modi lays foundation stone of Ken-Betwa River Linking Project and other development projects, in Khajuraho pic.twitter.com/OZsnzjnHnb — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2024

PM Modi Releases Commemorative Coin, Stamp on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Birth Anniversary

#WATCH | Khajuraho | PM Modi releases commemorative coin and stamp on the 100th birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee (Video source: ANI/DD) pic.twitter.com/NDA4MfzS9m — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2024

Further, PM Modi inaugurated the Omkareshwar Floating Solar Project established at Omkareshwar in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh. As per a release, the project will reduce carbon emissions and contribute to the Government's mission of net zero carbon emissions by 2070. It will also help in water conservation by reducing water evaporation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)