Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], September 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development works worth over Rs 5,100 crore in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh on Monday.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, he extended reverence to the Almighty Donyi Polo, praying for blessings upon all. He remarked that the journey from the helipad to the ground, meeting countless people along the way, and witnessing children and youth holding the national flag filled him with pride due to Arunachal Pradesh's warm hospitality.

He highlighted that Arunachal is not only the land of the rising sun but also a land of fervent patriotism. Just as the first colour of the national flag is saffron, Arunachal's spirit too begins with saffron. PM Modi noted that every individual in Arunachal is a symbol of valour and simplicity.

He expressed his deep affection for the state, stating that every visit brings him immense joy and that every moment spent with the people is memorable, according to an official statement from the Prime Minister's office. He acknowledged the love and affection shown to him as a great honour.

"From the Tawang Monastery to the Golden Pagoda in Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh represents a confluence of peace and culture", stated the Prime Minister, saluting this land and calling it the pride of India. Highlighting that his visit to Arunachal Pradesh today was special for three distinct reasons, the Prime Minister said that first, on the auspicious first day of Navratri, he had the privilege of witnessing the beautiful mountain ranges. He remarked that on this day, devotees worship Maa Shailputri, the daughter of the Himalayas.

Second, he announced the implementation of next-generation GST reforms across the country and the launch of the GST Savings Festival. Shri Modi noted that during the festive season, citizens have received a double bonanza. Third, he emphasized the inauguration of numerous development projects in Arunachal Pradesh ranging across sectors including power, connectivity, tourism, and health. The Prime Minister stated that this reflects the double benefit of their Governments at the Union and the state and extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Arunachal for these projects.

He affirmed that the GST Savings Festival will bring in joy, prosperity and success to the people of India.

Mentioning that while Arunachal Pradesh is the first to receive the rays of the sun, it was unfortunate that the rays of rapid development took several decades to reach the region. He recalled his earlier visit to Arunachal multiple times before 2014 and being among its people, noting that the state is abundantly blessed by nature--with its land, hardworking citizens, and immense potential.

The Prime Minister highlighted that despite these strengths, those who governed from Delhi in earlier times consistently neglected Arunachal. He criticized few political parties for their mindset that Arunachal, with its small population and only two Lok Sabha seats, did not warrant attention. He stated that this approach caused significant harm to Arunachal and the entire Northeast, which was left far behind in the journey of development.

The Prime Minister stated that after being given the opportunity to serve the nation in 2014, he resolved to free the country from the previous dispensation's mindset. He emphasized that the guiding inspiration of his government is not the number of votes or seats in any state, but the principle of "Nation First." He reiterated the government's core mantra-- 'Nagarik Devobhava'.

He highlighted that the Northeast, which was neglected during opposition rule, became central to development priorities post-2014. The budget for the region's development was increased manifold, and last-mile connectivity and delivery were made hallmarks of our administration. He further asserted that governance would no longer be confined to Delhi; officers and ministers must frequently visit and stay in the Northeast.

Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of two major hydropower projects worth over Rs 3,700 crore in Itanagar. The Heo Hydro Electric Project (240 MW) and Tato-I Hydro Electric Project (186 MW) will be developed in the Siyom sub-basin of Arunachal Pradesh.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of a state-of-the-art Convention Center at Tawang. Located at over 9,820 feet in the frontier district of Tawang, the centre will serve as a landmark facility to host national and international conferences, cultural festivals, and exhibitions.

Prime Minister also launched multiple key infrastructure projects worth over Rs 1,290 crore, catering to various sectors including connectivity, health, fire safety, working women hostels among others. These initiatives are expected to catalyse economic activity, improve quality of life, and enhance connectivity in the region. (ANI)

