Nagpur, Dec 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated Phase-I of the Nagpur Metro rail project and took a ride in the train.

He also laid the foundation stone of Phase-II of the metro project in the city. PM Narendra Modi Flags off Sixth Vande Bharat Express on Nagpur-Bilaspur Route.

On board the Nagpur Metro, PM @narendramodi interacted with students, those from the start up sector and citizens from other walks of life. pic.twitter.com/abvugNUxoC — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 11, 2022

The prime minister took a ride in the metro rail between Zero Mile Freedom Park and Khapri stations. Before boarding the train, he visited an exhibition on the project at the Zero Mile station. PM Narendra Modi To Launch Development Projects in Maharashtra, Mopa Airport in Goa on December 11.

There are 36 stations under Phase-I of the project, which covers a distance of 40 km. This project has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 8,650 crore, officials said. Phase-II of the project will be developed at more than Rs 6,700 crore. It will have 32 stations and cover a distance of 43.8 km, they said.

