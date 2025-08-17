New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated two major National Highway projects, the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), in Delhi on Sunday.

The projects--the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II)--have been developed under the Government's comprehensive plan to decongest the capital, with the objective of greatly improving connectivity, cutting travel time, and reducing traffic in Delhi and its surrounding areas. These initiatives reflect Prime Minister Modi's vision of creating world-class infrastructure that enhances ease of living and ensures seamless mobility.

The 10.1 km long Delhi section of Dwarka Expressway has been developed at a cost of around Rs. 5,360 crore. The section will also provide multi-modal connectivity to Yashobhoomi, the DMRC Blue Line and Orange Line, the upcoming Bijwasan railway station and the Dwarka Cluster Bus Depot.This section comprises:

Package I: 5.9 km from the Shiv Murti intersection to the Road Under Bridge (RUB) at Dwarka Sector-21.

Package II: 4.2 km from Dwarka Sector-21 RUB to the Delhi-Haryana Border, providing direct connectivity to Urban Extension Road-II.

The 19 km long Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway was earlier inaugurated by the Prime Minister in March 2024.

PM Modi also inaugurated the Alipur to Dichaon Kalan stretch of Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) along with new links to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, built at a cost of around Rs 5,580 crores. It will ease traffic on Delhi's Inner and Outer Ring Roads and busy points like Mukarba Chowk, Dhaula Kuan, and NH-09. The new spurs will give direct access to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, improve industrial connectivity, cut city traffic, and speed up goods movement in the NCR.

Meanwhile, hundreds of supporters have gathered to welcome PM Modi at the Mundka-Bakkarwala Village Toll Plaza in Delhi.

PM Modi had also interacted with the construction workers of the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) before the inauguration. (ANI)

