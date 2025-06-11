New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extensive discussions with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, her ministerial colleagues and other elected BJP members from the city on ways to improve the quality of life for residents of the national capital.

He said on X, "Interacted with Delhi BJP MPs, MLAs and other leaders. We had extensive discussions on ways to improve quality of life for the people of Delhi."

Modi posted pictures with the leaders, which also included BJP's national general secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.

