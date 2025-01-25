New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with NCC Cadets, NSS Volunteers, Tribal guests and Tableaux Artists who would be a part of the upcoming Republic Day parade at his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg.

PM Narendra Modi engaged in an informal, freewheeling one-on-one interaction with the participants where he answered their questions.

During his interaction, PM Modi emphasized the importance of national unity and diversity, urging all participants to interact with people from different states to strengthen the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

When asked about achieving success, PM Modi replied, "Never be scared of failure. There should be a spirit to learn from failure, whoever learns from failure achieves success."

On a question about the source of his inspiration, PM replied "I get inspiration by meeting you, all the people of country, I see farmers and feel how hard they work, see soldiers and think how many hours they stand at the borders. I see them and feel that I don't deserve the right to take a rest. They work so hard and do thier duty. 140 cr countrymen have also given me responsibility. The habit of waking up early is my 'Amaanat.'

Prime Minister emphasised that fulfilling duties as responsible citizens is the key to achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat. He urged everyone to remain united and committed to strengthening the nation through collective efforts. He encouraged youth to register on the My Bharat Portal and actively engage in activities that contribute to nation-building. He also spoke about the significance of adopting good habits such as discipline, punctuality, and waking up early and encouraged diary writing.

"India has set a target of 'Viksit Bharat'. This country should be developed. When the countrymen decide than its not a hard target. If we fulfil our duties then we can become a large power." PM Modi said.

During the conversation, Prime Minister discussed some key initiatives of the government which are helping make the life of people better. He highlighted the government's commitment to empowering women through initiatives aimed at creating 3 crore "Lakhpati Didis." A participant shared the story of his mother who benefited from the scheme, enabling her products to be exported. Prime Minister also spoke about how India's affordable data rates have transformed connectivity and powered Digital India, helping people stay connected and enhancing opportunities.

Discussing the importance of cleanliness, Prime Minister said that if 140 crore Indians resolve to maintain cleanliness, India will always remain Swachh. He also spoke about the significance of the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam initiative, urging everyone to plant trees dedicating them to their mothers. He discussed the Fit India Movement, and asked everyone to take out time to do Yoga and focus on fitness and well-being, which is essential for a stronger and healthier nation.

Prime Minister also interacted with foreign participants. These participants expressed joy in attending the programme, praised India's hospitality and shared positive experiences of their visits. (ANI)

