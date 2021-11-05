New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett exchanged Diwali greetings on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Bennett said, "Happy #Diwali to my friend @NarendraModi and to all the people celebrating in #India and around the world."

He also tweeted his greetings in Hindi.

Responding to Bennett's tweet, Modi said on Twitter, "Thank you, my dear friend @naftalibennett for the wonderful greetings. Wishing you a Happy Diwali too."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)