New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the first day of the DGP/IGP Conference in Bhubaneswar, engaging in discussions on various subjects related to policing and security.

"Had a productive first day at the DGP/IGP Conference in Bhubaneswar. Discussed various subjects on policing and security," PM Modi posted on X on Saturday.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the three-day conference, being held from November 29 to December 1, will cover critical components of national security, including counterterrorism, left-wing extremism, coastal security, new criminal laws, and narcotics, among other issues.

During the next two days of the conference, the top brass of police leadership across the country will devise a roadmap to counter existing and emerging national security challenges, including LWE, coastal security, narcotics, cybercrime, and economic security.

The conference will also provide an interactive platform for senior police officials and security administrators to freely discuss and debate various national security-related issues, as well as operational, infrastructural, and welfare-related challenges faced by the police in India.

The progress in implementing new criminal laws, as well as initiatives and best practices in policing, will also be reviewed at the conference.

The statement from the PMO added that the Prime Minister has consistently demonstrated a deep interest in the DGP Conference.

"This year, some unique features have also been added to the conference. The entire day is being effectively utilised, starting with yoga sessions, business sessions, break-out sessions and thematic dining tables. This will also provide senior police officials with a valuable opportunity to present their perspectives and suggestions on critical policing and internal security matters that impact the country to the Prime Minister," it stated.

Since 2014, the Prime Minister has encouraged the annual DGsP/IGsP Conference to be held across the country. The conference has previously been held in Guwahati (Assam), Rann of Kachchh (Gujarat), Hyderabad (Telangana), Tekanpur (Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh), Statue of Unity (Kevadiya, Gujarat), Pune (Maharashtra), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), New Delhi, and Jaipur (Rajasthan).

Continuing with this tradition, the 59th DGsP/IGsP Conference 2024 is being organised in Bhubaneswar (Odisha).

The conference will be attended by the Union Home Minister, Principal Secretary to the PM, National Security Adviser, Ministers of State (Home Affairs), DGP of States/UTs and Chiefs of Central Police Organisations among others. (ANI)

