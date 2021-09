New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, the world's largest healthcare scheme on completion of three years.

He said the government is committed to ensuring top quality affordable healthcare for India's citizens and Ayushman PMJAY was key to realising the vision.

In a reply to MyGovIndia, the Prime Minister said; "The importance of healthcare has been even more clearly understood in the year gone by."

"It is our commitment to ensure top quality and affordable healthcare for our citizens. Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY is key to realising this vision," he added. (ANI)

