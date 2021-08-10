New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): On World Lion Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded India's conservation efforts and noted there has been a steady increase in the Asiatic Lion population over the years.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said, "The lion is majestic and courageous. India is proud to be home to the Asiatic Lion. On World Lion Day, I convey my greetings to all those passionate about lion conservation. It would make you happy that the last few years have seen a steady increase in India's lion population."

World Lion Day is celebrated every year on August 10, with an aim to raise awareness about their declining population, and need for conservation. Lions are vulnerable species according to International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Red List.

Last year in June, India witnessed one of the highest growth rates of 28.87 per cent in the population of Asiatic Lions taking their number from 523 to 674 in five years from the last population estimation done in 2015.

Gujarat Chief Wildlife Warden in a press note had informed, "The last population estimation exercise was conducted in May 2015 which pegged the lion numbers at 523, a 27 per cent increase from the estimation of 2010. The population of Asiatic Lions has thus shown a steady increase with a population of 674 individuals with an increase rate of 28.87 per cent (one of the highest growth rate so far) from the previous growth of 27 per cent during 2015 (523 lions)."

The press note said multiple strategies have been implemented in the Asiatic lion landscape that has contributed to the current conservation success. (ANI)

