New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian lawn bowls team's gold win at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday as "historic" and said the country is proud of the players.

The India lawn bowls team bagged a historic gold medal, a day after getting the country hooked to the rarely-followed game with its inspiring show.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Jeweller Shot at During Robbery in Najafgarh Area, Two Held After Encounter.

The Indian quartet of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (slip) beat South Africa 17-10 in the women's fours final.

Modi tweeted, "Historic win in Birmingham! India is proud of Lovely Choubey, Pinki Singh, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey for bringing home the prestigious Gold in Lawn Bowls. The team has demonstrated great dexterity and their success will motivate many Indians towards Lawn Bowls."

Also Read | 'Jholewala Fakir in Parliament Since 2019,’ Says Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra Over Accusations of Hiding Her Expensive Bag.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)