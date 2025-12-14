New Delhi, December 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday commended the vibrant spirit of Nagaland's Hornbill Festival, describing it as a powerful reflection of India's cultural richness and the enduring vitality of its tribal heritage. PM Modi highlighted that North East today represents the face of a new, confident India. Applauding Nagaland's unique cultural identity, PM Modi observed that the State does not merely host a festival; it embodies celebration itself, truly justifying its proud title as the Land of Festivals.

Responding to a post by Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia on X, PM Modi said: "In this engaging article, Union Minister Shri @JM_Scindia describes Nagaland's Hornbill Festival as a kaleidoscope of the human spirit and a masterful convergence of the ancient and the contemporary. He reiterates that our country will rise only when the Northeast shines." PM Narendra Modi Likely to Celebrate Pongal With Farmers During January Tamil Nadu Visit.

Highlighting the Northeast as the face of a new, confident India, the Minister notes that Nagaland does not just celebrate - it embodies celebration, truly justifying why it is called the Land of Festivals, PM Modi said. Earlier, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, visited the Kenguruse Pavillion in Kisama Heritage Village at Kohima during the Hornbill Festival.

The Chief of Air Staff paid solemn homage to the fallen Naga heroes, recognising their bravery and ultimate sacrifice in the service of the nation. The tribute reflected the deep respect shared across the Armed Forces for those who laid down their lives for the country. PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death of Former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil, Says 'He Was Passionate About Contributing to the Welfare of Society'.

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh also viewed an AI-based film on Captain N Kenguruse, Mahavir Chakra (Posthumous), which recounts his valour and sacrifice, bringing his inspiring story to light for all visitors.

The screening prompted reflection and reinforced the importance of remembering and honouring our heroes. He interacted with Army and Air Force officers and viewed the exhibits at the Pavilion, which showcase military heritage, regional history and the shared legacy of courage and service in Nagaland and the North-Eastern region.

