Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 14,000 projects across Uttar Pradesh worth more than Rs 10 lakh crores at the fourth groundbreaking ceremony of the UP Global Investors Summit on Monday.

The projects relate to sectors like manufacturing, renewable energy, IT and ITeS, food processing, housing and entertainment, and education among others.

The Prime Minister also addressed the Viksit Bharat Viksit Uttar Pradesh program in Lucknow.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that Monday's event is a step towards the resolution of Viksit Bharat through the development of Viksit Uttar Pradesh.

Noting the presence of lakhs of people from more than 400 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh through video conferencing, Prime Minister Modi welcomed them and expressed delight that citizens can now join in the program with the help of technology, something which was unimaginable seven-eight years ago.

Pointing out the high crime rates in Uttar Pradesh earlier, the Prime Minister lauded the atmosphere of positivity in the state regarding investments and employment opportunities.

"Today, Uttar Pradesh is witnessing investments worth lakhs of crores of rupees", the Prime Minister said, expressing delight with the state's progress since he is also a Member of Parliament from Varanasi.

Speaking about the development projects of today, the Prime Minister said that it will change the face of Uttar Pradesh, and congratulated the investors as well as the youth.

Noting the seven years of double-engine government in Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister said that in this period, 'red carpet culture' has replaced 'red tape culture'.

He said in the last seven years crime decreased in Uttar Pradesh and business culture flourished.

"In the last 7 years an atmosphere of business, development and trust has developed in Uttar Pradesh", the Prime Minister said.

The double-engine government has proven the inevitability of change if there is a genuine desire for it, he added. He noted doubling of exports from the state during this period. He also praised the state's strides in electricity generation and transmission.

"Today, UP is a state with the maximum number of expressways, and international airports in the country. It is the state where the country's first rapid rail is running", said the Prime Minister pointing to the presence of a big chunk of Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways in the state.

Acknowledging the use of river waterways in the state, PM Modi praised the connectivity and ease of travel in the state.

The Prime Minister underlined that today's development projects are not being assessed in terms of investment alone, but they present a holistic vision for a better future and a ray of hope for investors.

Recalling his recent visit to UAE and Qatar, the Prime Minister noted the unprecedented positivity towards India all around the globe and said that every nation feels assurance and trust in India's growth story.

"Even though 'Modi ki guarantee' is being widely discussed around the country today, the world is seeing India as a guarantee for better returns", the Prime Minister said.

Reaffirming the belief of investors, the Prime Minister said that India has broken the trend of governments drifting away from investments when elections are knocking on the doors. "Investors around the globe trust the government's policies and stability", the Prime Minister remarked, noting the emergence of a similar trend in Uttar Pradesh.

The Prime Minister underscored the need for new thinking and direction for Viksit Bharat. He said that the earlier approach of keeping the citizens at a bare minimum existence and regional imbalance was not suitable for the development of the nation. Uttar Pradesh, he said, also suffered due to this approach.

He pointed out that the double-engine government is involved in easing the life of every family, as ease of living leads to ease of doing business.

PM Modi said as four crore pucca houses were constructed under PM Awas, urban middle-class families were also provided assistance of Rs 7 thousand crore to realize their dream of owning a house. Through this, he informed, 25 lakh beneficiary families, including 1.5 lakh families from UP, received rebates in interest. Income tax reforms like raising the limit of exemption from 2 lakh in 2014 to 7 lakh now have helped the middle class.

Highlighting the government's equal emphasis on Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business, the Prime Minister said that the double-engine government strives to make every benefit available for every beneficiary. He touched upon the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra which has benefitted lakhs of people from Uttar Pradesh by taking the benefits to the doorsteps of beneficiaries. "Modi ki guarantee vehicle has reached almost all villages and cities", the Prime Minister said. The Prime Minister emphasized that the saturation of government schemes constitutes the truest form of social justice. "This is true secularism", PM Modi said, pointing out the prevalence of corrupt practices and disparity during the previous government which led to tedious processes for the beneficiaries. "Modi's guarantee that the government will not rest till every beneficiary gets what they deserve, be it pucca homes, electricity supply, gas connection or tapped water", PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister reiterated "Modi is looking after those who were ignored by all earlier". Elaborating on such segments the Prime Minister gave examples of 10,000 crore Rs worth of assistance to street vendors under the PM SVANidhi scheme. In UP, about 22 lakh street vendors received the benefits. He mentioned that beneficiaries of the scheme experienced 23,000 worth of extra annual income. He also informed that 75 percent beneficiaries of PM SVANidhi are from SC, ST, backward or tribal communities with half of them being women. "Earlier they had no guarantee for banks, today they have Modi's guarantee", he added. He said that this is the social justice of Jai Prakash Narain and Ram Manohar Lohiya's dreams.

Speaking about the Lakhpati Didi Scheme, the Prime Minister stated that the policies and decisions of the double-engine government benefit both social justice and the economy. He also mentioned that more than 10 crore women have been associated with self-help groups and 1 crore women have become Lakhpati Didis so far. He also highlighted the government's resolve to create 3 crore Lakhpati Didis which will strengthen the rural economy

The Prime Minister touched upon the strength of the small, micro and cottage industries of Uttar Pradesh and mentioned the expansion and support that was provided to the MSME sector of the state along with the benefits of projects like defence corridor.

He further pointed out that local products of every district are being strengthened under One District One Product scheme. Similarly, Rs 13,000 crore PM Vishwakarma Scheme will connect lakhs of Vishwakarma families of UP with modern practices.

The Prime Minister highlighted the fast-paced functioning of the government and touched upon the toy manufacturing sector of India. He also informed about promoting the wooden toys manufactured in Varanasi as a Parliamentarian from the region.

Shri Modi lamented the import of toys in India even though the people have been skilled at making toys for generations and the nation has a rich tradition. He pointed out the Indian toys market was overtaken by toys manufactured in foreign countries as Indian toys were not promoted and artisans were not given help to adapt to the modern world.

Underlining his determination to change this, the Prime Minister recalled appealing to toy makers across the country to support the cause, which led to a significant increase in the export of toys.

"UP has the potential to become India's largest tourism hub", the Prime Minister said, noting that every person in the country wants to visit Varanasi and Ayodhya today drawing lakhs of visitors and tourists.

Due to this, the Prime Minister said, unprecedented opportunities are being created for small entrepreneurs, airline companies and hotel-restaurant owners here in UP. PM Modi also touched upon UP's improved local, national and international connectivity and highlighted the recently initiated world's longest cruise service via Varanasi.

He further added that Kumbh Mela is also going to be organized in 2025 making it very important for the state's economy. He said that a large number of jobs are going to be created here in the tourism and hospitality sector in the coming times.

Throwing light on India's focus on electric mobility and green energy, the Prime Minister highlighted the government's emphasis on making India a global hub in such technology and manufacturing.

"Our effort is that every house and every family in the country should become a solar power generator", PM Modi said referring to the PM Suryaghar or Free Electricity Scheme where 300 units of electricity will be available free of charge and citizens will also be able to sell the excess electricity to the government.

PM Modi informed that under this scheme which is available for one crore families currently, Rs 30,000 to about Rs 80,000 will be deposited directly into the bank account of every family.

PM Modi further explained that those generating 100 units of electricity every month will get assistance of Rs 30,000 while those generating 300 units or more electricity will get around Rs 80,000.

Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the government's push towards the EV sector and mentioned the PLI scheme for manufacturing partners as well as tax exemptions on the purchase of electric vehicles.

"As a result, about 34.5 lakh electric vehicles have been sold in the last 10 years", he added, "We are rolling out electric buses at a fast pace. Be it solar or EV, there are a lot of possibilities in both sectors in Uttar Pradesh.

Referring to the recent decision to confer Bharat Ratna to Chaudhary Charan Singh, PM Modi said "Honoring Chaudhary Saheb, the son of the soil of Uttar Pradesh, is an honor for crores of laboring farmers of the country."

He also talked about the earlier discriminatory practices with regard to the conferment of state regards. He praised Chaudhary Charan Singh's contribution to the small farmers and said, "We are empowering the country's farmers with the inspiration of Chaudhary Sahab".

The Prime Minister reiterated the government's commitment to supporting farmers in exploring new avenues in agriculture, stating, "We are assisting and encouraging farmers to take our country's agriculture on a new path."

He emphasized the focus on natural farming and millets, citing the emergence of large-scale natural farming along the banks of the Ganges in Uttar Pradesh, which not only benefits farmers but also helps preserve the purity of our sacred rivers.

Addressing food processing entrepreneurs, Prime Minister Modi urged them toprioritize the mantra of "zero effect, zero defect" in their endeavors. He emphasized the importance of working towards a common goal of having Indian food products on dining tables across the globe, highlighting the success stories of products like Siddharth Nagar's Kala Namak rice and Chandauli's black rice, which are now being exported in significant quantities.

Highlighting the growing trend of millets as superfoods, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the need for investment in this sector, stating, "This is the right time for investment in superfoods like millets."

The Prime Minister encouraged entrepreneurs to form partnerships with farmers, underscoring the government's efforts in empowering small-scale farmers through Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) and cooperative societies, which present opportunities for mutually beneficial partnerships.

"Benefit to farmers and agriculture is good for your business too", PM Modi told the investors.

Reflecting on Uttar Pradesh's pivotal role in driving the rural economy and agriculture-based economy of India, Prime Minister Modi called upon stakeholders to maximise the benefits of this opportunity.

He expressed confidence in the capabilities of the people of Uttar Pradesh and the efforts of the double-engine government in laying the foundation for the state's and the nation's progress.

Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister for Defence, Rajnath Singh, and Ministers from Uttar Pradesh government were present on the occasion.

The program was attended by about 5000 participants, including notable industrialists, representatives of top global and Indian companies, ambassadors and high commissioners, and other distinguished guests. (ANI)

