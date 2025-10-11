New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched two major schemes, PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana and Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses, in the agriculture sector, with an outlay of Rs 35,440 crore.

PM launched the schemes in a special Krishi programme at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute held in New Delhi on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Loknayak Jaiprakash Narayan.

Also Read | Akasa Air's Pune-Delhi Flight QP1607 Suffers Bird Hit, Lands Safely; All Passengers and Crew Members Deplaned.

PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, which has an outlay of Rs 24,000 crore, aims to enhance agricultural productivity, increase adoption of crop diversification and sustainable agriculture practices, augment post-harvest storage at the panchayat and block level, improve irrigation facilities and facilitate availability of long-term and short-term credit in the selected 100 districts, according to a release from PMO.

The Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses, with an outlay of Rs. 11,440 crore, aims to improve the productivity levels of pulses, expand the area under pulse cultivation, strengthen the value chain - including procurement, storage, and processing - and ensure a reduction in losses.

Also Read | Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook Account Restored; Shares Jayaprakash Narayan's Call on 'Sampoorna Kranti' on His Birth Anniversary.

PM Modi also interacted with the farmers at a special Krishi programme. The programme underscores the Prime Minister's continued commitment to farmer welfare, agricultural self-reliance, and strengthening rural infrastructure. It will focus on promoting modern agricultural practices, supporting farmers, and celebrating significant milestones in farmer-centric initiatives.

Prime Minister also inaugurated projects valued at over Rs 5,450 crore in the agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries, and food processing sectors, while laying the foundation stone for additional projects worth around Rs 815 crore, according to the release.

The projects inaugurated by the Prime Minister include Artificial Insemination Training Center at Bengaluru and in J-K; Centre of Excellence at Amreli and Banas; Establishment of IVF Lab at Assam under Rashtriya Gokul Mission; Milk Powder Plants at Mehsana, Indore, and Bhilwara; Fish Feed Plant under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana at Tezpur, Assam; Infrastructure for Agro-processing Clusters, Integrated Cold Chain, and Value Addition Infrastructure, among others.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for several projects, including Integrated Cold Chain and Value Addition Infrastructure (Irradiation) in Krishna, Andhra Pradesh; Trout Fisheries in Uttarakhand; Integrated Aqua Park in Nagaland; Smart and Integrated Fishing Harbour in Karaikal, Puducherry; and State-of-the-art Integrated Aquapark in Hirakud, Odisha, among others.

The programme marked important milestones achieved under government initiatives, including 50 lakh farmer memberships in 10,000 FPOs, of which 1,100 FPOs recorded an annual turnover of over Rs 1 crore in 2024-25. Other achievements include the certification of 50,000 farmers under the National Mission for Natural Farming; certification of 38,000 MAITRIs (Multi-Purpose AI Technicians in Rural India); sanction and operationalisation of over 10,000 multipurpose and e-PACS for computerisation; and the formation and strengthening of PACS, dairy, and fishery cooperative societies. Over 10,000 PACS have diversified their operations to function as Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs) and Common Service Centres (CSCs). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)