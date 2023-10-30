Mehsana, October 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth around Rs 5800 crores in multiple sectors in Gujarat's Mehsana on Monday. The projects that were inaugurated include the New Bhandu-New Sanand(N) section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC); the doubling of Viramgam - Samakhiali rail line and the Katosan Road- Bechraji - Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL Siding) Rail Project.

It will also include the project for recharge of various village lakes of Vijapur taluka and Mansa taluka of Mehsana and Gandhinagar district; Valasana barrage on Sabarmati river in Mehsana District; two schemes for provisioning of drinking water in Palanpur, Banaskantha; and the Dharoi dam based Palanpur lifeline project - Head work (HW) and water treatment plant of 80 MLD capacity. PM Modi Roadshow in Gujarat: People Chant 'Modi, Modi', Shower Flower Petals as Prime Minister Narendra Modi Holds Roadshow in Banaskantha (Watch Video)

The foundation stone of other projects that was laid by the Prime Minister include various development projects in Kheralu; the project for providing irrigation facilities in Santrampur taluka of Mahisagar District; widening and strengthening of Naroda - Dehgam - Harsol - Dhansura Road, Sabarkantha; project for Kalol Nagarpalika Sewerage and Septage Management in Gandhinagar District; and projects for sewage treatment plants in Siddhpur (Patan), Palanpur (Banaskantha), Bayad (Aravalli) and Vadnagar (Mehsana). Andhra Pradesh Train Accident: PM Narendra Modi Announces Aid of Rs 2 Lakh to Kin of Deceased

PM Modi Speaking at Launch of Multiple Projects in Kheralu

Speaking at launch of multiple projects in Kheralu, aimed at enhancing the region's infrastructure, economy and ease of living for the citizens. https://t.co/HFX98s1ORm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2023

VIDEO | PM Modi felicitated by Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and state ministers in Mehsana ahead of inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for multiple development projects. pic.twitter.com/RNcvazZyw3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 30, 2023

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat. On Tuesday, PM Modi will visit Kevadia where he will offer floral tribute at the Statue of Unity, which will be followed by Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations. Modi will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple projects on Tuesday. Thereafter, he will address the Officer Trainees of the 98th Common Foundation Course in Aarambh 5.0.

