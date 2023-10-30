During his two-day visit to Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a vibrant roadshow in Banaskantha, where enthusiastic crowds chanted "Modi, Modi" and showered him with flower petals, as seen in a video shared by news agency ANI. His itinerary includes significant events, ranging from performing Pooja and Darshan at Ambaji Temple to inaugurating developmental projects in Mehsana. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Birth Anniversary 2023: PM Narendra Modi Announces Launch of Nationwide Platform ‘Mera Yuva Bharat’ on October 31.

PM Narendra Modi's Roadshow in Gujarat

#WATCH | PM Modi holds a roadshow in Banaskantha, Gujarat during his two-day visit to the state. He will perform Pooja and Darshan at Ambaji Temple. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Mehsana. PM will also visit Kevadia where he… pic.twitter.com/FwqEdVDjZc — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2023

