Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 7 (ANI): On his visit to Srinagar on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met local entrepreneurs and craftsmen at an exhibition showcasing the local products of Jammu and Kashmir.

After his interaction with locals, the Prime Minister arrived at the Bakshi Stadium here to attend the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' program. He was felicitated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Seven-Year-Old Girl Raped, Axed and Strangled to Death in Chhindwara, Accused Arrested.

A large number of people were seen congregating at the stadium.

Posters welcoming the Prime Minister dotted Srinagar ahead of his visit which comes close to the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Also Read | AI in Schools: Canva Partners With CBSC To Train Educators in Visual Communication and Generative AI Tools Throughout Affiliated Schools in India.

Locals seemed enthusiastic about the PM's visit.

Ex-BDC member, Aashfa Tabassum said, "...PM Modi has done good work. We hope that he will do good work for us too. He has provided us with schemes and houses for the poor. There are good schemes for women too..."

The PM is set to inaugurate initiatives worth nearly Rs 5,000 crore for boosting the agri-economy in Kashmir during his maiden visit to the valley since the abrogation of Article 370 by his government.

He will also launch nationwide projects related to the tourism sector worth more than Rs 1,400 crore under the "Swadesh Darshan" and "PRASHAD" (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) schemes, including a project for the integrated development of the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar.

Next, PM Modi will launch the "Dekho Apna Desh People's Choice Tourist Destination Poll" and the "Chalo India Global Diaspora" campaign as well, besides announcing tourist destinations selected under the Challenge-Based Destination Development (CBDD) scheme.

The statement by the PM office said that Modi will also distribute appointment letters to nearly 1,000 newly recruited government employees in Jammu and Kashmir and also interact with the beneficiaries of various central schemes, including women achievers, farmers and entrepreneurs.

The prime minister will also launch 43 projects that will develop a wide range of pilgrimage and tourist sites across the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)