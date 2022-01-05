New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi and greeted him birthday.

"Met Dr Murli Manohar Joshi Ji and greeted him on the special occasion of his birthday. I have had the honour of working with Joshi Ji for many years. Several Karyakartas, including myself, have learnt so much from him," said PM Modi in a tweet.

Former Union Minister and a veteran parliamentarian, Joshi was born on this day in 1934 in Nainital. (ANI)

