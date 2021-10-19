Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 19 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that he never speaks on the issue of hike in fuel prices and that of China "sitting in Ladakh".

Addressing a gathering here, Owaisi said, "PM Modi never speaks on two things -- rise in petrol and diesel prices and China sitting inside our territory in Ladakh."

Also Read | Mumbai: RPF Personnel Saves Pregnant Woman Who Fell From Train in Kalyan (Watch Video).

"PM is afraid of speaking on China," he alleged.

Petrol and diesel prices reached an all-time high as fuel rates continued to rise by 35 paise/litre across the country for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday. With the latest hike, the petrol price becomes Rs 105.84/litre while diesel will now cost Rs 94.57/litre in Delhi.

Also Read | Mumbai: Central Railway Transforms Old Coaches into Restaurants (See Pics).

Further, commenting on Army personnel who were killed during different operations against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, Owaisi said, "Nine of our soldiers died in J-K, and India will be playing T20 match with Pakistan on October 24?"

"Our soldiers have died. Will you play T20? Pakistan is playing 20-20 in Kashmir every day with the lives of the people of India," he added.

Owaisi, while talking about the series of targeted civilian killings in Kashmir, said that is it a failure of the BJP-led Centre. "Poor workers of Bihar are being killed, targeted killing is being done, what is the Intelligence Bureau and (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah doing? This is a failure of the Centre," he said.

A street hawker from Bihar and a labourer from Uttar Pradesh were killed in two back-to-back attacks by terrorists in the Srinagar and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Over the past few days, several civilians have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, sparking fear in the Valley. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)