Old coaches transformed into restaurants in Mumbai. (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 (ANI): Central Railway transformed old coaches in the trains into restaurants, informed Central Railway General Manager Anil Kumar Lahoti."Those coaches which were not useful, we have transformed it into restaurants. We have given contracts through tenders," Lahoti said.

He further said that these restaurants would be open 24/7.

Also Read | New Apple MacBook Pro Models Powered by M1 Pro, M1 Max Chips Launched in India; Check Prices, Availability & Specifications.

"These restaurants would be open 24/7," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)