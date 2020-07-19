New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's followers on Twitter have risen to six crore, with the BJP saying he continues to be the most followed Indian on the microblogging site.

Modi is known for reaching out to the masses through social media. He uses Twitter extensively to share important information with the people. Most of his addresses are beamed live on his personal Twitter handle.

Also Read | West Bengal: Local Protesters Block Road, Set Police Vehicles on Fire Over Alleged Gangrape and Murder of Girl in Uttar Dinajpur.

Modi, who joined Twitter in January 2009, is following 2,354 accounts, according to his handle @narendramodi.

In September 2019, Prime Minister Modi had five crore followers.

Also Read | Punjab Reports 310 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths Today: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 19, 2020.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for crossing 60 million Followers on Twitter! Thank you for your love and support," the BJP tweeted.

It said Modi "continues to be the most followed Indian on the microblogging site".

The Twitter handle of the Prime Minister's Office has 3.7 crore followers.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who joined Twitter in April 2015, has over 1.5 crore followers.

Gandhi follows 267 accounts on Twitter, according to his handle. Modi has over 4.5 crore followers on Instagram.

US President Donald Trump has over 8.3 crore followers on Twitter and he follows 46 accounts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)