New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage at the National War Memorial, a monument to the soldiers who have made supreme sacrifice for the country, on Republic Day on Wednesday.

Modi was joined by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the three service chiefs as he paid tributes at a solemn ceremony.

Also Read | ‘Thak Thak’ Gang Back In Gurugram After 3.5 Years; Several Instances Of Valuables be Stolen From Cars Reported In The City.

Republic Day events commence with the homage ceremony at the war memorial.

India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday.

Also Read | Padma Awards 2022: Padma Bhushan for Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai Top Recognition of India's Tech Talent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)