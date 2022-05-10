New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid homage to all those who were part of the events of 1857, which ignited a spirit of patriotism among citizens and contributed to the weakening of colonial rule, for their outstanding courage.

"On this day in 1857 began the historic First War of Independence, which ignited a spirit of patriotism among our fellow citizens and contributed to the weakening of colonial rule," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Also Read | Chandigarh Shocker: Woman Assaulted Over Old Enmity in Mauli Jagran, 4 Booked.

"I pay homage to all those who were a part of the events of 1857 for their outstanding courage," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)