New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, paid homage to the visionary leader, exceptional administrator, strategic thinker, and champion of Swarajya, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The Prime Minister stated that Shivaji Maharaj's courage continues to inspire, his governance serves as a guiding light, and his spirit of justice and self-respect strengthens society even today.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, February 19, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

He emphasised that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj always placed the welfare of every single person above everything else and dedicated himself completely to their protection. This commitment is why his life remains a beacon for India across generations.

In separate posts on X, Modi said, "On the Jayanti of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, we bow in reverence to the visionary leader, exceptional administrator, strategic thinker and champion of Swarajya. May his courage inspire us, his governance guide us and his spirit of justice and self-respect strengthen our society."

Also Read | Stampede at Shivneri Fort in Pune? Police Dismiss Reports After Devotees Sustained Injuries During Shiv Jayanti Celebrations (Watch Videos).

Earlier, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah unveiled the equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, constructed by Maharashtra Samaj Gandhinagar, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat, Harsh Sanghavi, along with several other dignitaries, was present.

Addressing the gathering, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, said that it is a matter of great pride and joy for the entire Gandhinagar that the grand statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of 'Hindavi Swaraj', has been unveiled here.

He said that the nearly 21-foot-tall statue will continue to inspire the residents of Gandhinagar, especially the youth, for many years to come.

Amit Shah further said that the life and great achievements of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will never become irrelevant. For many generations, the nation will remain indebted to his unparalleled contributions.

When a deep darkness of slavery had engulfed the country from Afghanistan to Kanyakumari and from Somnath to Odisha, and the entire nation was bound in chains, it seemed as though the power of the Mughal rule would never diminish and India would never attain freedom, he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)