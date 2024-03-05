New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to former Chief Minister of Odisha Biju Patnaik on his birth anniversary and said that his visionary leadership and indomitable spirit continue to inspire generations.

"I pay homage to the legendary Biju Patnaik Ji on his birth anniversary. His visionary leadership and indomitable spirit continue to inspire generations. His contributions to our nation and his unwavering commitment to development are exemplary," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi is all set to unveil development projects worth over Rs 19,600 crore in Odisha during his visit to the state.

"Today, on this special day, I look forward to being among the people of Odisha to inaugurate various projects in Chandikhole. I will also address a @BJP4Odisha public meeting," he added.

Meanwhile, Odisha's ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will also be celebrating the 108th birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik.

BJD party cadres organised marathons, meetings, blood donation camps and plantation programmes in all the Assembly constituencies, blocks, panchayats and urban local bodies to celebrate the day.

The Biju Janata Dal was founded on December 26, 1997, and named after its leader Biju Patnaik, the father of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The regional party, which is headed by Patnaik has been in power in Odisha since 2000.

Biju Patnaik was Chief Minister of the state for two terms, the first from 1961-1963 and then from 1990-1995. (ANI)

