New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 32nd death anniversary on Sunday.

Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter and tweeted, "I pay tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji on his death anniversary."

Earlier in the day, Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge paid homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at Vir Bhumi in the national capital.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday paid an emotional tribute to his deceased father."Papa, you are with me, as an inspiration, in memories, always!" Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi sharing a video of various moments of Rajiv Gandhi.

Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

He became India's youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40 when he assumed office in October 1984.

He served as the Prime Minister of India till December 2, 1989.

Born on August 20 in 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991. (ANI)

