New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid a floral tribute to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat on the latter's birth anniversary.

PM Modi was accompanied by Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, VK Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri on Their Birth Anniversaries.

Sharing an post on X, PM Modi hailed Lal Bahadur Shastri's integrity, humility and determination, calling him an "extraordinary statesman".

The Prime Minister wrote, "Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji was an extraordinary statesman whose integrity, humility and determination strengthened India, including during challenging times. He personified exemplary leadership, strength and decisive action."

Also Read | Dussehra 2025 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Extends Vijayadashami Greetings, Calls Festival Symbol of Victory of Good Over Evil.

PM Modi recalled Shastri's slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' and said that the former PM continues to inspire the endeavour of a self-reliant India.

"His clarion call of 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' ignited a spirit of patriotism among our people. He continues to motivate us in the endeavour of building a strong and self-reliant India," he wrote.

Born in Uttar Pradesh in 1904, Lal Bahadur Shastri was the second Prime Minister of India and served from 1964 to 1966. He died in Tashkent on January 11, 1966, at the age of 61, soon after signing the Tashkent Pact with Pakistan.

Former PM Shastri was a visionary leader who understood people's language and who led the country towards progress. He was deeply influenced by the political teachings of Mahatma Gandhi.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Union Minister Manohar Lal accompanied the Prime Minister during the tribute ceremony.

PM Modi paid homage to Gandhi in a post on X, recalling his courage and values of service and compassion. Modi said the nation would continue to follow the Mahatma's path in its quest for a 'Viksit Bharat.'

"Gandhi Jayanti is about paying homage to the extraordinary life of beloved Bapu, whose ideals transformed the course of human history. He demonstrated how courage and simplicity could become instruments of great change. He believed in the power of service and compassion as essential means of empowering people. We will keep following his path in our quest to build a Viksit Bharat," the Prime Minister wrote.

This year marks the 156th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, remembered as the Father of the Nation for his pivotal role in India's freedom struggle. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)