New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes to Pranab Mukherjee on his 88th birth anniversary on Monday.

A veteran politician, Pranab Mukherjee served as Union Minister in several governments before becoming India's 13th President.

Taking to his social media account on 'X' PM Posted, "On his birth anniversary, paying homage to Shri Pranab Mukherjee, whose statesmanship and intellectual depth profoundly shaped our nation's course."

"His insights and leadership were invaluable, and on a personal level, our interactions were always enriching. His dedication and wisdom will forever be a guiding force in our journey towards progress," PM Modi added.

Mukherjee was born in the village of Mirati in Birbhum District of West Bengal to freedom fighters Kamada Kinkar Mukherjee and Rajlakshmi on December 11, 1935. His father, also a Congress leader, went to jail several times for his role in India's struggle for independence.

On August 31, 2020, Mukherjee passed away at Delhi's Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted after undergoing surgery for the removal of a clot in his brain. He was conferred the Bharat Ratna in 2019. (ANI)

