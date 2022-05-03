New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to saint Basaveshwara, a revered figure especially among Lingayats, on his birth anniversary.

"Tributes to Jagadguru Basaveshwara on the sacred occasion of Basava Jayanthi. His thoughts and ideals keep giving strength to millions of people across the world. Sharing a speech of mine from 2020 in which I spoke about Jagadguru Basaveshwara," he tweeted.

Also Read | Maharashtra : Man, His Son Get 10 Years Jail For Raping Mentally Challenged Minor Daughter.

He also posted his 2020 speech in which he had paid tributes to the saint, hailed for his advocacy of social reforms.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)