New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Mahavir, the 24th and last 'tirthankar' in the Jain religion, on his birth anniversary, saying his ideals give strength to countless people all around the world.

Modi said his government will always work to fulfil the vision of the reverted holy figure.

Also Read | 'Embodiment of Non-Violence, Peace': President Droupadi Murmu Extends Greetings to Nation on Mahavir Jayanti.

He noted that the government last year conferred the status of classical language on Prakrit, a decision which received a lot of appreciation.

He said, "We all bow to Bhagwan Mahavir, who always emphasised on non-violence, truth and compassion. His ideals give strength to countless people all around the world."

Also Read | Who Is Tahawwur Rana, Accused in 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks Case? What Will Happen After He Lands in India?.

"His teachings have been beautifully preserved and popularised by the Jain community. Inspired by Bhagwan Mahavir, they have excelled in different walks of life and contributed to societal well-being," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)