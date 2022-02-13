New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met Radha Soami Satsang Beas' chief Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon and praised the spiritual organisation for its social service.

"Earlier today, I had the honour of meeting Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon Ji of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas. The social service initiatives of the RSSB are commendable," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

He also posted a picture of their meeting on his Twitter handle.

Radha Soami Satsang Beas enjoys a considerable following in Punjab. The state will go to the assembly polls on February 20.

