New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday prayed to Goddess Chandraghanta on the third day of Navratri.

Sharing a video, the Prime Minister posted on X, "The third day of Navratri is dedicated to the worship of Mother Chandraghanta, the symbol of peace, courage, and fearlessness."

"May the blessings of Devi Ma infuse positivity into everyone's life. May her grace bring happiness, prosperity, and good fortune to my family members across the country--this is my prayer," the PM added.

Meanwhile, the festive season is being celebrated with devotion at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir, as devotees continue to visit the cave shrine on the third day of Navratri despite the long queues. The atmosphere remains spiritual, with devotees chanting bhajans.

The Shrine Board and local administration have made special arrangements to manage the increasing footfall, ensuring smooth darshan and facilities for the yatris during the nine-day-long Shardiya Navratri celebrations.

The Vaishno Devi pilgrimage has resumed after being suspended for 22 days due to heavy rainfall and landslides. Pilgrims from across the country have begun arriving, expressing happiness that their long wait has finally come to an end and that they will now be able to seek blessings at the holy shrine.

The Vaishno Devi Yatra was suspended after a landslide on August 26 that killed 34 people and injured several. The disaster struck in the afternoon, around 3 pm, when heavy rains triggered a massive landslide near the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkuwari, about halfway along the 12-kilometre trek from Katra to the shrine.

In Gujarat, large community gatherings and cultural performances are central to the observance, attracting thousands of devotees and performers. The festive fervour in Kolkata is also marked by the creativity and thematic depth of its iconic Durga Puja pandals. This year, several pandals across the city are exploring themes rooted in artificial intelligence, environmental concerns, and evolving family dynamics, sparking reflection alongside celebration.

Navratri, also known as Shardiya Navratri, is a vibrant and widely celebrated Hindu festival observed across India. The nine-night festival, held during the lunar month of Ashwin, is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, each symbolising distinct qualities such as power, wisdom, and compassion.

The celebrations are marked by daily prayers, fasting, devotional songs, and energetic traditional dance forms such as Garba and Dandiya Raas. (ANI)

